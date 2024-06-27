St John Wānaka Receive Free Solar System And Subscription From SolarZero To Focus On Community Initiatives

Photo/Supplied

Off the back of winning SolarZero’s Solar Future Competition, St John Wānaka yesterday celebrated the successful installation of their brand new SolarZero system and provision of a free 20 year solar subscription which will provide them with lower energy bills for the next two decades.

The SolarZero Solar Future Competition was launched in 2023 to help give back to the Upper Clutha community, with St John Wānaka publicly voted as the winner and receiving lower energy bills and access to a solar subscription valued at $45,000.

To celebrate the inauguration and blessing of SolarZero’s solar system (panels and battery) installation, St John Wānaka hosted a community event on Monday at their station.

Dell Taylor, Chair of St John Wānaka, says “Adding solar panels and a battery is a game changer for us. With a SolarZero system, we have the assurance we’ll be able to operate during civil emergencies when our community needs us the most. It was a pleasure to bring the local community together and celebrate installing our system, and how it’ll help us continue serving our region.”

The system's installation will also allow St John to continue to focus on its community care initiatives beyond just providing ambulance services – including their youth cadet programme, outreach therapy pet programme and first-aid training.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Matt Ward, Chief Executive of SolarZero, says he was inspired to see the outpouring of support for St John and the work they do for the local community.

“The way Wānaka rallied around St John and our other competition nominees last year really showcased how important local initiatives are to tight-knit communities. We consider it a privilege to support in the way we know best – with reliable, renewable energy that contributes to the region’s resilience as a whole.”

Taylor adds, “The generosity of SolarZero is not going to be lost on our community. Whether it’s heating our station or keeping our fridge cold, knowing that we have a smaller bill to worry about means we can turn our attention to strengthening the Upper Clutha region.”

This is not the first step SolarZero has taken to give Wānaka access to the benefits of solar systems - connecting the region’s SolarZero systems in a Virtual Power Plant network which creates stability in the face of power outages, and helps reduce stress on the national energy grid.

About SolarZero

SolarZero is New Zealand’s largest provider of household solar energy systems, helping more Kiwis make the switch to solar and save on their power bill in the process. Established in 2008 by Andy Booth, SolarZero has evolved to become New Zealand’s leading solar energy business with offices in Christchurch, Nelson and Auckland. With SolarZero panels and batteries, customers enjoy lower energy costs, and can access stored power when the sun isn’t shining or in a power cut. SolarZero is passionate about accelerating New Zealand’s transition to be 100% renewable and lower the cost of energy for all Kiwis.

For more information, visit solarzero.co.nz

© Scoop Media

