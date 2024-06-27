Council Adopts 2024-2044 Long Term Plan

Horowhenua District Council officially adopted its Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2044 during a Council meeting held on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

"We're pleased to announce the adoption of our LTP 2024-2044, which sets out our roadmap for sustainable growth over the next two decades," says Mayor Bernie Wanden. The plan is so much more than just a large document of 600 pages; it is the culmination of countless hours of dedication and collaboration that reflects our community’s aspirations and ensures we’re well prepared for the future.”

“Titled 'Challenging Times, Challenging Choices', this LTP captures the difficult process and significant decisions undertaken by Council. No one wants to be proposing service cuts or a record rates increase, let alone both. It was indeed a challenging process but one that was necessary to shape our community's future," Mayor Bernie added.

The adoption follows an extensive community consultation process from 15 March to 15 April 2024, which included a total of 499 formal submissions. "I extend a heartfelt thanks to all community members who participated, sharing their insights and advocating passionately for the issues closest to their hearts. We have listened to diverse voices, we have read and considered a wide range of different perspectives from our community and we’ve landed with a plan that is fit for purpose and will do justice to the potential that this district has," explains Mayor Bernie.

Under the Local Government Act 2002, Council must adopt the LTP by 30 June 2024. This adoption follows deliberations held on 1 May and 2 May 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The draft LTP underwent rigorous audits overseen by Audit NZ and the Office of the Auditor General before adoption. "We've received a clean audit for the Long Term Plan from Audit NZ," Mayor Bernie confirmed. "Council has ensured compliance throughout the process, maintaining transparency and accountability." A detailed review was conducted by the Office of the Auditor General in late May to mid-June, and the final audit by Audit NZ followed shortly after.”

Alongside the LTP, Council unanimously adopted the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP), Development Contributions Policy, Significance and Engagement Policy, Rates Remission and Postponement Policy, and the Rates Resolution at the meeting.

The LTP 2024-2044 will take effect from Monday 1 July 2024.

The final LTP 2024-2044 will be made publicly available on Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz within the next few weeks.

© Scoop Media

