Five Foiled Following Driveway Dash

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Observant reporting has seen five arrested for their alleged role in a stolen vehicle incident in Karaka.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police responded to reports of a vehicle being taken from an address in Rosehill just before 7am. 

“A short time later, around 8.30am, Police responded to reports of the vehicle travelling on Linwood Road. 

“Police, including Eagle, responded to the area and stopped the vehicle near Walters Road.” Five occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. 

“Four people, aged between 14 and 15, have been referred to Youth Aid,” Inspector Hunter says. “A 19-year-old will be charged in relation to this incident.” 

Inspector Hunter says the key to holding those believed to be involved to account is often quick reporting. 

“We always encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of crime to report the matter as soon as possible. “In this case, this has allowed Police to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.” 

Police continue to ask those who see something happening now to call 111. To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

