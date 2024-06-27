Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weather And Whales Looking Good For This Weekend’s Countrywide Whale And Dolphin Count

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Cetacean Spotting NZ

Organisers are hopeful of a good turnout of both humans and whales for this weekend’s Countrywide Whale and Dolphin Count.

Event organiser, Christine Rose, says “The Whale and Dolphin Count is held at the same time in winter every year because that’s ‘peak whale’ with humpback whales migrating north.That means conditions can sometimes be a bit gnarly.”

“But it looks like the worst of this week’s weather will pass, and hopefully so will lots of whales!”, says Rose.

The ‘Whale and Dolphin Watch NZ - Cetacean Spotting’ Facebook group associated with the whale and dolphin count, have had reports of humpbacks, Southern Right Whales and Orca all close to shore, across the motu this week.

Rose says, “You never know when whales and dolphins will turn up. So it always pays to keep your eye on the sea”.

“By taking part in the Countrywide Whale and Dolphin Count you may be rewarded by seeing amazing wildlife, but just for taking part, you could win a prize.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“People should share photos of their sighting efforts, tagging Whale and Dolphin Watch NZ and partners We.are.tohorā to be in to win. Prizes are announced on Monday 1 July.”

Rose says, “The more people looking, the more chance we will have of exciting sightings, adding to the citizen science database, creating a snapshot of the weekend but also building information through time.”

“No matter what, it’s a good reason for the whole family to spend some time outside at the beach focusing on wildlife”, says Rose.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cetacean Spotting NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 