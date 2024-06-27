Weather And Whales Looking Good For This Weekend’s Countrywide Whale And Dolphin Count

Organisers are hopeful of a good turnout of both humans and whales for this weekend’s Countrywide Whale and Dolphin Count.

Event organiser, Christine Rose, says “The Whale and Dolphin Count is held at the same time in winter every year because that’s ‘peak whale’ with humpback whales migrating north.That means conditions can sometimes be a bit gnarly.”

“But it looks like the worst of this week’s weather will pass, and hopefully so will lots of whales!”, says Rose.

The ‘Whale and Dolphin Watch NZ - Cetacean Spotting’ Facebook group associated with the whale and dolphin count, have had reports of humpbacks, Southern Right Whales and Orca all close to shore, across the motu this week.

Rose says, “You never know when whales and dolphins will turn up. So it always pays to keep your eye on the sea”.

“By taking part in the Countrywide Whale and Dolphin Count you may be rewarded by seeing amazing wildlife, but just for taking part, you could win a prize.”

“People should share photos of their sighting efforts, tagging Whale and Dolphin Watch NZ and partners We.are.tohorā to be in to win. Prizes are announced on Monday 1 July.”

Rose says, “The more people looking, the more chance we will have of exciting sightings, adding to the citizen science database, creating a snapshot of the weekend but also building information through time.”

“No matter what, it’s a good reason for the whole family to spend some time outside at the beach focusing on wildlife”, says Rose.

