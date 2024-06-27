Tasman's 10-year Plan 2024-2034 Adopted

The Tasman District Council adopted its 10 Year Plan 2024-2034 today.

Coming into force on 1 July this year, the Plan builds upon the theme of continuing investment to meet the demands of growth and the need to maintain the current assets within the current environment where affordability is key. Largely reflecting the draft plan, this approach was supported in the feedback the Council received during consultation.

Even in these challenging economic times, many of the over 1000 submissions received saw the importance of continued investment in community assets. With specific support for the development of the Motueka Pool, Wakefield/Brightwater community facilities, Tapawera hub and the extension to the Murchison Recreation centre, the need for community facilities was recognised as essential amidst the continued growth in the District.

To continue this investment, the Council needed to identify prudent savings and investment opportunities. Included in this was a thorough examination of all budgets, the capital programme and the identification of assets that could either be sold or managed differently. As a result, several initiatives and appointments have been put on hold, some of the capital projects were rescheduled, and surplus property will be sold over the next 3 years.

It should be noted that while the Government's Local Water Done Well program looms large over every Council it has not advanced to the point where any possible changes to the way the Council budgets or delivers water services can be included in this Plan. Any development will likely need changes to future plans.

In putting together the plan, the Council still must manage with the uncertainty about the level of funding NZTA (NZ Transport Agency) will provide for the development and maintenance of local roads and public transport. The Council will need to consider how this affects our programmes when funding levels are confirmed, and some changes may be needed.

Most fees and charges have been increased by approximately 10% to better reflect a user pays environment and offset the level of rates revenue needed over the next 10 years.

As a result of the savings found and changes to the way the Council manages its resources the Council has limited its increase in rates revenue (excluding rates from new growth) to 11.1% in the first year, 7% in the second year and approximately 5% in the third year onwards.

