Decision Digest, June 2024 AT Board Meeting

The Auckland Transport (AT) Board held its June meeting on Tuesday 25 June.

The Board heard public submissions from Waitematā Local Board member Alexandra Bonham about parking access for tradespeople, and from Gael Baldock about Access 4 Everyone’, ‘Streets 4 people’, Auckland’s Civic Centre, AT’s public image and the Ombudsman’s Report.

Standing items

Chief Executive Open Business Report:

The AT Board heard from Chief Executive Dean Kimpton who acknowledged there have been challenges for commuters in the past month as a result of train disruption.

Mr Kimpton highlighted good alignment between central and local government around several key priorities for our transport system, including:

Central government has confirmed record investment into public transport services and operations nationally over the next three years.

NorthWest Rapid Transit continues to make steps forward towards delivering transport improvements for this part of Auckland.

Planning for a National Ticketing Solution is progressing. This will help improve inter-regional connectivity and make it easier for people to travel on our network.

Enforcement is a key tool in the road safety tool box. As we continue to focus on keeping Aucklanders safe on our roads, we are grateful to see an improved focus on enforcement in the draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport. This has been a substantial missing link in the previous strategy.

We are working together towards a more sensible traffic management approach.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Kimpton also noted AT has achieved 100% of its road renewals target, and said that AT is making good progress on partnerships with local boards, business associations, other councils, and other agencies.

Mr Kimpton noted that train industrial action is ongoing, and that we continue discussions with KiwiRail on infrastructure performance.

Health, Safety and Wellbeing & Transport Safety Update:

Karen Duffy and Teresa Burnett updated the Board on health, safety and wellbeing and transport safety matters, including employee safety and road safety figures.

Items for Approval

Statement of Intent 2024

The Board was asked to note and consider Council feedback received on the draft Statement of Intent 2024 – 2027. AT Board Chair Richard Leggat confirmed that further work was required on the draft and that a final document was required to be submitted to Council on or before 31 July 2024.

Board Committee Membership Changes and Charter Review

The Board approved changes to Committee membership and charters. It also noted the appointment of Richard May as the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi non-voting representative on the Board, replacing Nicole Rosie.

Board Chair Richard Leggat thanked Nicole Rosie for her contribution to the AT Board over the past four years.

Tier 1 Policy

The Board approved the updated information records management policy.

Items for noting

The Board received a ‘deep dive’ review on Road Safety, the quarterly report of the Sustainability Strategy, and an update on the Capital Programme.

About Auckland Transport (AT):

AT’s mission is to care for, enable and deliver an effective, efficient and safe transport system that contributes to a more thriving and sustainable Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and unlocks our potential as a city.

We do this by listening and responding to needs of our customers and communities, bringing players together to take a whole of system view and putting people and places at the heart of how we design and deliver our transport system.

Auckland Transport works to the direction of Auckland Council and central Government through several policies and long-term plans to guide the way the transport system is developed. This helps keep us on track and determines our funding priorities.

© Scoop Media

