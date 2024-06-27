Grants Awarded To Local Groups Through QLDC Community Fund

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has awarded $1,778,000 in grants for the coming year through the Community Fund 2024-2027 to community groups and not-for-profit organisations operating across the district.

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day was thrilled to be able to provide grants to 69 individual groups through a multi-year fund.

"QLDC is delighted to support such a wide range of community groups in our district - over double the number allocated in the previous funding round - and excited to see all the incredible work these groups will be undertaking. Their efforts will greatly benefit our community, enhance wellbeing and foster a stronger, more connected district," said Ms Day.

“Applicants were able to request up to three years of operational or project funding through this round. The total Community Fund funding allocated for the three-year 2024-2027 period was $4,974,000,” she said.

There was a jump in applications from community not-for-profit, voluntary or charitable groups seeking financial support, with 94 applications submitted - more than three times the number submitted as part of the Long Term Plan 2021-2024.

Whakatipu Wilding Conifer Control Group receives the largest grant of $450,000 annually for three years with other recipients including Community LINK, Happiness House Whakatipu Youth Trust, Kāhu Youth Trust, WAI Wānaka, Queenstown Trails Trust and KiwiHarvest.

Ms Day said it was heartening to see the diversity of our community reflected in successful applicants. These include those working in social services, environmental protection, youth and education, arts, culture and heritage through to tracks and trails projects.

“We realise there are growing challenges and pressures on community groups due to the current economic climate and rising operating costs. A significant portion of the grants provided were to support operational funding to sustain the ongoing activities and administration to help these organisations keep doing valuable work in our communities.”

Full details of fund recipients are available on the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/community-funding.

Given the opportunity for groups to apply for three years’ funding in this round, a smaller community funding round will be made available for community organisations to apply for grants for 2025-2026.

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI

· The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Community Fund 2024-2027 opened for applications from 9 April to 7 May for community groups and not-for-profit organisations seeking funding that supports wellbeing outcomes for our people, place and community.

· Up to three years of operational or project funding could be applied for through the Community Fund 2024-2027 application round. If applying next year (i.e., the 2025-2026 community funding round), applicants will only be able to apply for one year of funding.

· A new QLDC community funding application platform powered by SmartyGrants was launched during April-May 2024 funding application rounds to streamline and simplify the application process.

· There are 15 formally recognised Community Associations across our district who actively represent and advocate for the needs and interests of their local communities. These groups each receive an annual community grant of $5,000 for operational support and project seed funding. If these associations wished to apply for additional project funding, they were able to complete an application for the Community Fund 2024-2027.

· To view details on past Community Fund recipients, go to www.qldc.govt.nz/community-funding

