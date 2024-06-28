New Research Reveals 4 Out Of 5 Cat Owners Are Putting Their Feline Friends At Risk Of Parasites

The cat’s out of the bag – New Zealand is officially a nation of cat lovers with new research revealing that nearly all owners (93%) say their furry felines are a member of their family, a constant companion (83%) and help them through tough times (75%).

The research also revealed that cat owners prioritise preventative healthcare for their feline companions, with 8 in 10 saying regular parasite control is important to them.

However, despite these sentiments, a study revealed that more than 4 out of 5 cat owners are not following best practice guidelines of deworming their cats monthly and using year-round flea control. As some cat parasites can infect and cause disease in people, this places their cats and themselves at risk. As many cat owners will attest, the survey also highlighted that the stress of medicating cats may be a contributing factor to this undertreatment, with nearly half saying they find administering tablets very stressful for their cat (50%) and themselves (67%).

As we approach World Zoonoses Day 2024 on July 6, we commemorate the first dose of the rabies vaccine by Louis Pasteur in 1885. This marks a significant milestone in the fight against zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Zoonotic diseases can have serious impacts on both human and animal health; fortunately thanks to extensive investment in research and development, there are easily accessible products that cat owners can use to protect their cats, and in turn help protect their families.

Boehringer Ingelheim Technical Service Manager and registered veterinarian, Dr Maureen Forsyth says, “Parasite protection is crucial preventative healthcare for cats, but it also helps protect cat owners, as some cat parasites can cause disease in people.“

“The results of the survey highlight that despite the best intentions, most cat owners are not doing enough to protect their cats or their families against parasites, with the stress associated with administering medication highlighted as an important reason for this. Nexgard Spectra Spot-On Solution for Cats addresses what cat owners are looking for with 7 in 10 (76%)1stating all-in-one treatments and ease of application are very important when considering parasite control,” she said.

More than 90 percent of owned cats in New Zealand have some access to the outdoors with 7 in 10 cat owners saying their decision to provide their cat with outdoor access is because it’s beneficial to their mental (79%) and physical (81%) wellbeing.

Dr Forsyth says, “Cats are known for their adventurous nature, and this puts them at high risk of parasites. Roaming exposes them to fleas, ticks and worms”.

“Grooming behaviour can also result in ingestion of fleas containing flea tapeworm larvae, and hunting exposes cats to roundworm, lungworm and tapeworms carried by the animals they prey upon.”

Of those owners keeping their cats indoors, nearly 4 in 10 (40%)1state they did so to protect them from infectious diseases and parasites.

While outdoor cats are at greater risk of acquiring parasites, their indoor counterparts can’t avoid them entirely. Exposure is still possible via contact with worm eggs brought in on shoes, preying on parasite infested pests such as rodents, slugs or snails or being fed a diet that includes raw food.

Dr Forsyth continued, “The research from the survey indicates the common misconception among owners of indoor cats. The risk of parasites for indoor cats is undoubtedly lower, but the risk is still there, with an overseas study showing 1 in 5 cats who tested positive for intestinal worms were described by their owners as “indoor only”3.

“We know how important preventative healthcare is in cats, yet historically compliance with recommendations has been very poor for many cats. We need to make things “cat” and “owner” friendly to help overcome this. By reducing stress for both cat and owner, NexGard SPECTRA® for Cats will help optimise compliance and will give cat lovers the peace of mind knowing their cat, and their family, are protected against parasites,” she concluded.

