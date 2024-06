Fatal Crash, Malaghans Road, Dalefield

Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Malaghans Road, Dalefield, Queenstown-Lakes District.

Emergency services were alerted about 10pm and located two people deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and the road reopened about midday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

