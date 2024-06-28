Animal Rights Advocates Set To Protest Controversial Killing Competition

Christchurch Animal Save, a love-based advocacy group for animals, will return for a second year in protest of the North Canterbury Hunting Competition.

Last year the group of advocates were met with insults and intimidation from event organisers and participants, and they were forced to leave after a swarm of roughly 100 children and adults approached them chanting “MEAT, MEAT, MEAT” and began swinging deceased cats in front of them.

“From the moment we arrived, we saw children and parents alike parading their kill around in a competitive fashion” says Christchurch Animal Saves spokesperson, Sarah Jackson.

“It was no surprise the children behaved in such a disturbing manner, and we don’t blame them, we blame their elders who encourage this type of behaviour” Jackson says.

Brooke Winter, only 13 at the time joined the protest to be a voice for animals who are purposefully silenced by those who continue to view certain animals as having less moral worth than the animals we welcome into our homes as companions.

“The idea that people view free-roaming cats and other wild animals as trophies when they are killed is deeply concerning,” Winter said.

“There isn’t any difference between “feral” cats and “pet” cats when we consider their ability to suffer and live a life that is important to them, so we should be looking for alternative ways of managing introduced species,” says Winter.

Currently, non-lethal methods of managing cat populations are heavily centred around killing. TNR (trap, neuter, return) programmes have been trialled with success in some places within Aotearoa NZ. However, they were deemed ‘too expensive’.

Jackson says, “We need to start looking at the impact that animal farming and other human activity is having on habitat loss and species extinction before we condemn non-human animals”.

“Conservation could be enhanced by taking a preservation approach that was devoid of speciesism”.

“Only then can we truly say we are acting with humane intent,” said Jackson.

The protest will take place at the prize giving at the Ashley Rugby Football Club on Sunday, June 30th from 11am – 2pm

