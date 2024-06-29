Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Body Located In Ōtāne Confirmed To Be Missing Man

Saturday, 29 June 2024, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Following a post-mortem examination, Police can advise the body located in Central Hawkes Bay on Tuesday afternoon is that of 66-year old Earle (Pat) Taka who was reported missing in mid-March.

The body was discovered by a contractor who was carrying out flood protection work in waterways in the Ōtāne area on Tuesday during the weather event.

Whilst the circumstances surrounding Mr Taka’s disappearance have been investigated for some time, there is nothing to suggest the death to be suspicious.

Police have advised Mr Taka's whanau and are providing support at this difficult time.

