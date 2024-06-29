Appeal For Information And Footage Of Fatal Crash, Gordonton

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur

Waikato Police investigating a fatal crash in Gordonton on Thursday would like to hear from anyone with video that captured two vehicles driving erratically prior to the collision.

A 49-year-old man died when his Mazda collided with a white Toyota Landcruiser on Boyd Road, near Williamson Road about 10.15am.

Enquiries have established the Toyota, whose occupant was seriously injured, may have been involved in a dispute with the driver of a white Audi A3.

Police are seeking the public’s help to establish how this tragic crash occurred and want to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the crash, or the events leading up to it.

About 10am, the Audi left Horsham Downs Primary School, followed by the Toyota, and the vehicles are understood to have been travelling at speed and making overtaking manoeuvres.

As both vehicles drove at speed up Boyd Road, with the Toyota still attempting to overtake, the oncoming Mazda collided with the Toyota.

The investigation into this crash is complex and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any dangerous driving on these roads between 9.45am and 10.15am. We would also like to hear from those with dashcam footage, security footage, or other imagery of vehicles driving dangerously on those roads between those times.

If you can assist, please make a report via our 105 service, referencing the file number: 240627/4717

