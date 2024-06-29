More Car Meets Curbed As Operation Cartel Continues

Operation Cartel has continued to crack down on antisocial road users in Canterbury overnight, with more impoundments, infringements and arrests.

The operation has been targeting illegal and dangerous behaviour surrounding gatherings of vehicle enthusiasts throughout the district.

Last night saw Police make three arrests, impound 15 vehicles, and issue 260 infringements notices.

A further 36 vehicles were either pink or green stickered due to compliance issues.

Two drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol, and one was found to be driving while disqualified.

Ten drivers were given licence suspensions.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Lane Todd says a number of “skid meets” were able to be disrupted and closed down.

“It seems like some groups haven’t got the message yet – we’re ready and waiting for you, and we’re going to be taking action.

“We’ve said it before: these events are dangerous and can put lives at risk.

“We will be taking necessary action against those who are causing harm on our roads and in our communities.”

We continue to ask the public to share any information with us that might assist us in targeting this unlawful and disruptive behaviour.

Call 111 immediately if it is happening now, or share information after the fact through our 105 service.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

