One Person Has Died After A Climbing Incident On Mount Ruapehu Today.

Sunday, 30 June 2024, 4:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

About 11am, a group of people were climbing on the eastern side of Mount Ruapehu, near Whangaehu Hut. During the climb, a woman in the group slipped and fell a significant distance, suffering serious injuries.

Emergency services, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, members of the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation, and Tukino Ski Field staff, responded immediately.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, the woman died at the scene.

The other members of the group are being supported by Police, Tukino Ski Field and local iwi Ngati Hikairo ki Tongariro.

Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and climbing companions at this difficult time.

A Rahui is in place for the eastern slopes of Mount Ruapehu above 2000m, until 6am on Tuesday 2 July.

“Taupo Police Search and Rescue would like to thank all those that responded this morning,” Sergeant Shane McNally says. “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with those involved.”

“While the matter is still under investigation, we cannot reiterate enough the importance of understanding the alpine environment and being prepared mentally and physically for this unforgiving environment.”

