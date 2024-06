Members Of The Public Asked To Steer Clear Of Pukekohe Shopping Centre

Police are asking members of the public to keep their distance from ‘The Zone’ shopping centre on Manukau Road.

Staff are making enquiries following a report of an unidentified item and cordons are in place at the scene.

Anyone in the area will be directed away by staff at the scene until we can establish the item is safe.

