Operation Vendico Sends Antisocial Road Users Packing

Bay of Plenty Police rolled out last night with one aim – to disrupt and prevent a mass of antisocial road users from using our roading network as their playground.

This task was successfully carried out with checkpoints set up at entry points to Rotorua frustrating those intending to take part in the illegal activity.

Groups were intercepted before they could get established, meaning they were unable to participate in activity such as skids or racing.

“Rotorua is full of tourists and locals enjoying Matariki weekend and the last thing we want is this kind of activity making people feel unsafe, and not want to return to our corner of the world,” says Inspector Phil Gillbanks.

“Police were out in force to deter those attending and taking enforcement action where necessary, and I think the results speak for themselves.”

Three people were arrested, seven summonsed for driving with excess breath alcohol and one license suspended.

163 infringement notices were issued.

Four vehicles were impounded and 14 green stickers ordering vehicles off the road, with two drivers receiving multiple tickets for failing to comply with directions.

Twelve vehicles were either pink or green stickered due to compliance issues, and one person was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

“More importantly we have also prevented a young person or persons getting killed or seriously injured as a result,” says Inspector Phil Gillbanks.

“It is clear we do not want antisocial road users here, and we will continue to act until that message sinks in.

“Of particular concern, two illegal radio devices were found amongst the vehicles that went through the checkpoints.

“These devices could disrupt operational Police channels which could have catastrophic consequences and charges are being considered.”

We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of activity to report it to Police.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through our 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

