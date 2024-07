Name Release: Fatal Crash, Dalefield

Police can now confirm the names of the two people who died in a crash on Malaghans Road on Thursday 27 June.

They were Simran Shiuagani Mala, 25, and Jamie William Pitman, 35, both from Frankton, Queenstown.

Our thoughts are with their family and friends in this tragic time.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and investigations into the enquiries of the crash are ongoing.

