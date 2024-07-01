Community Engagement: Needs And Aspirations Of Māngere Community To Shape Future Use Of Māngere Site

Barnardos Aotearoa is embarking on an exciting journey with the Māngere community to identify the most pressing needs and aspirations of the community and to explore how Barnardos Aotearoa can best respond to some of these needs out of our historic site at 33 Cape Road, Māngere.

“We believe the best solutions come from within the community. By listening to the voices of Māngere, we aim to co-create an evidence-based plan that captures the true essence of what the community needs and aspires to be. This plan will identify how we can contribute and support a shared vision of a vibrant, thriving Māngere,” says Barnardos Aotearoa Chief Executive, Matt Reid.

The Cape Road site became the first home of Barnardos Aotearoa in 1972, where first services were provided. The Māngere complex had a childcare facility, on-site social workers and housing for single mothers and their children.

Fast-forward 52 years, services have expanded across the motu and Barnardos Aotearoa in Māngere has a thriving early learning centre, staff working across social and care services supporting South Auckland whānau and communities, and New Zealand’s only child and teens helpline 0800 What’s Up.

With space available at the Cape Road site, the community engagement initiative aims to identify how best to utilise the site in a manner which reflects the community’s dreams and Barnardos Aotearoa vision of every child shinning bright.

Barnardos Aotearoa has teamed up with Catalyst Solutions Ltd (CSL), a local powerhouse with deep roots in Māngere, to conduct the community enquiry. The aim is to ensure as many voices as possible contribute by using a variety of engagement methods, including personal kōrero, group discussions and community outreach.

“As Māngere grows and changes, so too must our approach. We are committed to honouring our history while embracing new possibilities to serve tamariki and their whānau better than ever before,” says Matt Reid.

“We invite the Māngere community to join us in shaping a future that reflects our shared hopes and aspirations. Together, we can create a plan that not only addresses today’s needs but also paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

Those who wish to have input will be welcomed and encouraged to contribute in a culturally appropriate manner.

