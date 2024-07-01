Project Ruru: Help Our Native Owl Survive And Thrive (6th - 21st July)

Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Monday, 1 July 2024, 11:55 am
Press Release: The Sculpture Park

ProjectRuru_WebBanner-1.jpg

Project Ruru takes flight again. In 2022, fifteen artists made sculptures of our native owl in a variety of media. ‘Find the Roosting Rurus’ became part of another adventure within the Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum.  Some of the artists’ rurus even featured on a Seven Sharp clip recently--  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAy8qb53j84

The park is located along the Waitakaruru Stream (Waitakaruru is Maori for owl by the water) so ruru hold a special place in our hearts. We want them to survive and thrive here in the park.  Rescued rurus are released here several times a year.

This year the Trust is working with Forest & Bird and other organisations to draw attention to our native owl (ruru/morepork). Although this native species is not on the brink of extinction, it is threatened by predators. 

The project launches again on 6th July with related arts and environmental activities planned to follow through all of the July school holidays.  Come any day or sign up for one of our family workshops https://www.sculpturepark.co.nz/workshops

Wingspan provided the park with a blueprint for making nest boxes of plywood and in 2023 we installed 18 of them to schools in the Waikato. Hamilton Men’s Shed are making another 10 or more of these boxes from donated plywood from Mitre10 Cambridge. Like other years, we hope to install the boxes in locations where ruru boxes can provide better protection for nesting birds. Working with Wintec arboriculture students, the Trust plans to have these boxes installed in suitable trees for safer ruru nesting places throughout the Waikato.

Our aim is for all visitors, and especially children, to know more about our native owl before they leave the park

© Scoop Media

