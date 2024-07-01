Employment Indicators: May 2024
Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.
Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the May 2024 month (compared with the April 2024 month) were:
- all industries – flat (down 878 jobs) to 2.4 million filled jobs
- primary industries – down 1.7 percent (1,765 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – flat (down 90 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.1 percent (975 jobs).
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
- Employment indicators: May 2024
- CSV files for download