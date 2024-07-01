Employment Indicators: May 2024

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the May 2024 month (compared with the April 2024 month) were:

all industries – flat (down 878 jobs) to 2.4 million filled jobs

primary industries – down 1.7 percent (1,765 jobs)

goods-producing industries – flat (down 90 jobs)

service industries – up 0.1 percent (975 jobs).

