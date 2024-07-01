Wet And Windy Start, Colder And Drier Conditions Ahead

Covering period of Monday 1 - Friday 5 July 2024

July kicks off with windy and wet conditions as MetService forecasts a band of rain to move northwards across Aotearoa New Zealand today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday). However, the second half of the week holds drier, yet colder weather in store.

MetService has issued Severe Weather Warnings for Strong Winds across the Wellington region and central North Island, with gusts expected to reach 120km/h until Monday evening. Milford Sound recorded over 100mm of rain overnight Sunday into Monday. While the rain is set to gradually ease across the South Island, Heavy Rain Warnings remain in effect for the western South Island this afternoon and Taranaki Mounga until 7pm tonight.

“Low pressure to the south of the country is making for a windy start to the month, and with those winds arriving from the northwest, it’s the western facing mountains that will be seeing the heaviest rainfall,” explains MetService meteorologist John Law.

In addition to the rain, snow returns to the higher elevations of the South Island, leading to Road Snowfall Warnings for several mountain passes and high-level roads today into tomorrow morning. This extends to the Desert Road in the North Island tomorrow afternoon and evening.

As we move through the week, showers are expected to gradually become confined to the eastern and southern coasts by Wednesday and Thursday, bringing drier weather for much of the country. At the same time, a shift to southerly to southwesterly winds will keep things breezy along the eastern coastlines. This is expected to generate rough sea conditions along the South Island on Tuesday, extending to the North Island on Wednesday.

Those southerly winds will also lower temperatures, bringing them closer to seasonal norms, with some colder nights ahead. “Frosty nights are typical for this time of year, but with places like Hamilton dropping from 9°C tonight to just 0°C on Thursday morning, it will certainly feel like a change,” comments Law.

Daytime temperatures will also serve as a reminder that winter is here. Northland and parts of Auckland are likely to experience their coldest day of the year so far on Friday, with Whangārei and Auckland City only reaching a high of 13°C to end the week.

