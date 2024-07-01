Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Seek Witnesses Following Serious Assault, Pakuranga

Monday, 1 July 2024, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating an assault on a bus travelling through the Pakuranga area on Friday 28 June are seeking assistance from the public.

At about 9.15am the victim was on a bus heading from Howick towards Auckland City along Pakuranga Road.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp, Counties Manukau East CIB, says an unknown woman then hopped on the bus before assaulting the victim with an object.

“This was an unprovoked assault, which left the victim with serious facial injuries.

“The offender has alighted from the bus prior to Police arrival.

“We understand the fear and concern events like this inflict on the community and we will continue to pursue every lead to hold this person to account.

“Police have no tolerance for this type of crime or intimidation in our communities.

“We are also providing support to the victim and want to reassure the community we are working hard to locate the person responsible.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mapp says Police are continuing to make enquiries into the matter and would like to hear from anyone who has information in relation to this incident.

If anyone witnessed the incident of has any information which may assist, we urge them to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 240628/8342.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

