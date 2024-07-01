Celebrating 30 Years Of te reo Māori Broadcasting: Te Māngai Pāho Marks Milestone Anniversary

Te Māngai Pāho celebrates three decades of te reo Māori creativity, innovation and excellence in the Māori broadcasting sector. Established in 1993 but operating since July 1994, our original mandate was to fund content which promotes te reo Māori via traditional broadcast media. However, as the broadcast landscape has evolved, our role has expanded to include funding for digital platforms, online content, and other activities that promote te reo Māori and te ao Māori.

This month, we are excited to celebrate 30 years of funding te reo Māori content for Aotearoa. Te Māngai Pāho supports 21 iwi radio stations, Māori music, content for digital and local platforms as well as other initiatives which promote te reo Māori.

“Te Māngai Pāho reaching 30 years is a significant milestone. As the landscape has changed since our inception, like others in our sector, we have had to evolve to remain relevant. We are very proud of the contribution Te Māngai Pāho has made to the revitalisation of te reo Māori” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho. “As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on our history and the many content creators, Board members and kaimahi who have contributed to our success. We look forward to the next 30 years and the potential growth in te reo Māori and the Māori media sector.”

NZ On Screen is launching a collection which recognises 30 years of te reo Māori broadcasting. Containing more than 40 curated titles and series, the ‘Te Māngai Pāho 30th Anniversary Collection’ showcases a variety of content spanning multiple genres including news, music, podcasts, web series, kapa haka, documentaries, tamariki programming, television and film. Explore the Te Māngai Pāho 30th Anniversary Collection here: https://www.nzonscreen.com/collection/te-mangai-paho.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To further celebrate this milestone achievement, Te Māngai Pāho will also launch a social media campaign highlighting te reo Māori content, creators and achievements from the past 30 years. Our wero is for people to incorporate and keep te reo Māori visible in their everyday lives. We are encouraging everyone to consume at least 30 minutes of reo Māori content for 30 days.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating by exploring the Collection and participating in our social media campaign,” added Parr. “We hope that you find content that evokes nostalgia, as well as inspiring you to actively embrace our collective language revitalisation aspirations. Ko te reo te take!”

© Scoop Media

