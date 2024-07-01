Information Sought Following Collision, Nelson

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a collision between a vehicle and a person in Nelson yesterday, Sunday 30 June.

Around 2:30pm, a vehicle appeared to drive into a person on Parkers Road opposite the NPD service station.

The vehicle then left the scene. The person that was hit also left to scene. Neither party has made a report to Police at this time.

Police would like to speak to the people involved in the incident, along with anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.

This also includes anyone who saw a black BMW X5 station wagon anywhere in the surrounding areas around 2:30pm yesterday.

Police can be contacted by calling 105, or by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240630/4886.

© Scoop Media

