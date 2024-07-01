Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gulf Harbour Homicide: Pair Arrested In Connection With Investigation

Monday, 1 July 2024, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation into the discovery of a woman in pyjamas in the water in Gulf Harbour earlier this year has rapidly progressed with two people arrested overnight.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison says the Operation Parade team have been working diligently to both identify the woman and locate those believed to be involved.

“Late on Sunday evening, Police were made aware of two people believed to be linked to the investigation attempting to leave the country.

“They have been interviewed by the team overnight and have since been arrested and charged in relation to this matter.”

A man and a woman, both aged 36, will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with interferes with human remains.

Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges as our enquiries continue.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says Police are executing a search warrant at a residential address in Ōrewa today in relation to the wider investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and Police are speaking to a number of people at the address as part of our enquiries.

“A scene guard is in place and will likely remain for the next couple of days while the investigation continues.

“The Ōrewa community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“Police are also working with our partners at Immigration NZ in relation to this matter.”

While the matter is now before the Court, Police will provide further updates regarding the investigation when available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says enquiries remain ongoing to identify the woman in pyjamas.

“We continue to appeal to the public for any information which could assist us with identifying her.”

The public can contact us on 0800 755 021 to speak directly to the investigation team.

You can also provide information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240312/9837.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 