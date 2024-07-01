Gulf Harbour Homicide: Pair Arrested In Connection With Investigation

An investigation into the discovery of a woman in pyjamas in the water in Gulf Harbour earlier this year has rapidly progressed with two people arrested overnight.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison says the Operation Parade team have been working diligently to both identify the woman and locate those believed to be involved.

“Late on Sunday evening, Police were made aware of two people believed to be linked to the investigation attempting to leave the country.

“They have been interviewed by the team overnight and have since been arrested and charged in relation to this matter.”

A man and a woman, both aged 36, will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with interferes with human remains.

Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges as our enquiries continue.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says Police are executing a search warrant at a residential address in Ōrewa today in relation to the wider investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and Police are speaking to a number of people at the address as part of our enquiries.

“A scene guard is in place and will likely remain for the next couple of days while the investigation continues.

“The Ōrewa community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“Police are also working with our partners at Immigration NZ in relation to this matter.”

While the matter is now before the Court, Police will provide further updates regarding the investigation when available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says enquiries remain ongoing to identify the woman in pyjamas.

“We continue to appeal to the public for any information which could assist us with identifying her.”

The public can contact us on 0800 755 021 to speak directly to the investigation team.

You can also provide information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240312/9837.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

