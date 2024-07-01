Delta Dog Sniffs Out Dodgy Drug Dealer

A man who fled at the sight of Police will now face court after the dog unit tracked him, and his alleged bag of drugs, through Māngere.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Steve Smith says Police observed a man being dropped off while on a routine patrol along Pershore Place at about 1.42am.

“Upon seeing Police, the man fled on foot carrying a bag.

“The Police dog unit, Delta arrived on the scene quickly to provide assistance in tracking the alleged offender.”

Acting Inspector Smith says Delta tracked a man through several properties before locating a bag which contained a significant amount of methamphetamine and cash.

“Delta continued to track for a lengthy period and eventually located the alleged offender, who was taken into custody without incident.

“This is a great example of our policing teams working together to hold offenders to account,” he says.

“The harmful consequences of drugs are wide-reaching and go beyond the individual user, and we often see this translating into other areas of crime.

“We want to reassure our community that we will continue to focus on disrupting the supply of methamphetamine in our communities.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine, failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and possession of cannabis.

© Scoop Media

