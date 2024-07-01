Free Buses For Rugby Test Match - ORC

Photo/Supplied

Otago Regional Council and Dunedin City Council are providing a variety of free buses and parking facilities for rugby fans heading to the All Blacks Vs England game on Saturday.

Fans travelling to the game on any of ORC’s Orbus bus services must show their match tickets to the driver to get free travel – which is valid for two hours before and about one hour after the match.

ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne says some roads will be closed around the stadium, so fans are being urged to use the Orbus services, or park-and-ride option.

“Traffic conditions will vary, so we’re recommending fans allow at least an hour to get to the venue on the bus,” says Ms Cheyne.

The bus routes to the stadium begin from Port Chalmers, South Dunedin (the Ridgerunner – via Roslyn, Māori Hill & North Dunedin), Concord (via Kaikorai Valley & CBD) and Balaclava (via Mornington & CBD).

For other routes, change at the central Bus Hub.

The bus route numbers are 14, 15, 37, 38 and 63 and will run from 5pm – 7pm; before the game and from 9pm -9:45pm after the game. Routes 14, 15, 37, 38, and 63 will deliver fans to the new premium bus stop at Union St East, near the stadium.

Routes 14, 15, 37 and 38 will have 30-minute frequency, while Route 63 will run every 15 minutes.

While the buses are free for rugby ticket holders, they can be used by the fare-paying public.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dunedin City Council are running their own park-n-ride buses Event travel information - Dunedin City Council

Other Dunedin City Council transport services for fans

Park and Ride

Park at the Victoria Road Car Park and catch the free bus to the match.

Buses will run in a loop from Moana Rua Road to the Forth Street Bus Hub starting at 4:30 PM and continue until kickoff. Return trips to Victoria Road Car Park will begin at 9:30 PM from the Forth Street Bus Hub.

Octagon Buses

Catch the free bus: From the Octagon to the Stadium.

Buses will run in a loop from outside the Dunedin Public Art Gallery to the Forth Street Bus Hub starting at

4:30 PM and continuing until kick-off. Return trips to the Octagon will begin at 9:30 PM from the Forth Street Bus Hub.

© Scoop Media

