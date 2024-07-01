Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Private Plan Change 83 (Cove Road North Precinct) Moves To Next Phase

Monday, 1 July 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

A decision to adopt the recommendations of a Hearing Panel by Elected Members of Kaipara District Council moves Private Plan Change 83 (Cove Road North Precinct) a step closer.

The area at Cove Road and Mangawhai Heads Roads in Mangawhai had been signalled for future urban growth in Council’s Mangawhai Spatial Plan. Private Plan Change 83, brought by The Rise Ltd, proposes to rezone 56.9 hectares of rural zoned land to residential zoned land, providing for up to 380 dwellings.

The Hearing Panel found that this private plan change would create a sustainable built environment that enables the comprehensive and efficient growth of the area in a way that will provide for the social, economic and cultural wellbeing of people and communities.

Any conditions relating to the development will be incorporated as part of any future resource consent processes.

The Panel consisted of two experienced independent Hearing Commissioners and one Elected Member, Cr Mike Howard, who brings local knowledge.

Private plan changes follow a strict process, which is set out in the Resource Management Act 1991. The decision will be open to appeal to the Environment Court for a period of one month.

The Hearing Panel report can be read on the Council meeting agenda.

Mayor Craig Jepson declared a conflict of interest in the development and recused himself from the decision process.

The Council decision can be viewed on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel at 6:37

