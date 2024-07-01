Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Frivolous $800,000 Towards Street Art Projects Amid Rate Hikes

Monday, 1 July 2024, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has called out Christchurch City Council’s use of $800,000 towards street art initiatives as a ‘frivolous use of ratepayer funds’.

In response to the Council’s last-minute change to its 10-year Plan, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren, said:

“Families up and down the country are tightening their belts in anticipation of rate hikes. Christchurch City residents are no different as they stare down the barrel of an almost 10 percent increase to their rates, on top of a lingering and persistent cost-of-living crisis.

“Councils should not be exempt from practicing restraint. Now is the time to shelve nice-to-have art projects and prioritise responsible spending decisions to fund core council services and keep rates down.

“The last-minute changes to the Long-Term Plan saw a further $100,000 allocated towards the installation of a ‘rainbow project’, as well as $200,000 for supporting the French Festival.

“For many ratepayers cutting back on their household expenses, this will be a slap across the chops when they are paying their next rates bill.

