Stars Aligned As New Rotorua Rail Cruising Track Opens In Time For Matariki

In the spirit of Matariki, Rotorua Rail Cruising celebrated new beginnings, culture and community as it opened its new Ngongotahā Rail Station on Friday, 28 June 2024.

Before it was one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most unique visitor experiences, the original rail network to Rotorua was developed to support the city’s growth as an international spa and Māori cultural tourism destination.

And while the railway has existed for 120 years, the history of the land it sits on goes back much further.

In honour of Matariki, and to celebrate the reopening of the section of the railway from Ngongotahā to Tarukenga, Rotorua Rail Cruising held a one-off event over the weekend.

The event, named Matariki Rising, gave manuhiri (visitors) the opportunity to ride the new section that hasn’t been used for more than 20 years. Even better, guests could experience the cruise after dark for the first time in its 13 years of operation.

Manuhiri experienced the entire 13.5 km of track, light displays, and heard from local iwi about Matariki and the history of the whenua.

Rotorua Rail Cruising Rail Guide and Ngongotaha local Chaylse McLeod says it was a great feeling to get the community and local iwi together to celebrate the opening.

“The team have forged a good relationship with local iwi Tura Ngāti Te Ngākau and Ngāti Whakaue ki Ngongotahā, and firmly acknowledges the history of the land.

“It’s been a busy few months clearing the old track and getting everything ready for the opening, but it’s been worth it.

The cherry on top has been working closely with iwi, learning about stories from the Ngongotahā area, and creating a meaningful event that honoured our heritage, celebrated new beginnings, and brought the community together.”

Te Poari Newton, Ngati Tura Ngati Te Ngakau Hapu Trust General Manager, says the hapu have been more than happy to play their part in supporting the developments.

“We’re fully supportive of activities that will boost the economy in Ngongotahā, not just for our people, but for the wider community.

“Whether it’s economic development, social housing, providing renewable energy, pest eradication, or bringing in manuhiri and telling our story – like this event did, it’s our duty to do what’s best for the rohe.

“Building lasting partnerships with businesses in our rohe, like Rotorua Rail Cruising, is a positive step towards achieving all of these things and more,“ says Te Poari.

While the event may be over, this is just the beginning for the team at Rotorua Rail Cruising. The new Ngongotahā station and 13.5km of new track are now open to all manuhiri looking to experience an authentic adventure like none other, right here in Ngongotahā

