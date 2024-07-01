Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Top Māori Baby Names Of 2023/2024

Monday, 1 July 2024, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Mānawa maiea te putanga o Matariki
Mānawa maiea te ariki o te rangi
Mānawa maiea te Mâtahi o te Tau
Tīhei Matariki e!
Celebrate the raising of Matariki
Celebrate the raising of the lord of the sky
Celebrate the raising of the new year

Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs has released the top Māori baby names for 2023/2024.

This year, Aroha/Te Aroha was the top name for kōtiro. Ariki/Te Ariki was the most popular name for tama.

164 pēpi were named Aroha/Te Aroha and 111 were named Ariki/Te Ariki.

These were also the top Māori pēpi names last year.

A full list of the top names is available at SmartStart.

Te Tari Taiwhenua has published a list of the top Māori baby names since 2013. Last year was the first year that this list was released to coincide with Matariki, the Māori New Year.

Our approach involves a thorough review of each name's origins and a comprehensive evaluation by internal advisors and Te Atamira Taiwhenua, our kaumātua group. The chosen names are then sent to Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission, for a final review.

The ingoa featured in this list are those registered with Te Tari Taiwhenua from 10 July 2023 to 30 June 2024. These dates are linked to the Tangaroa lunar calendar period, associated with Matariki. These dates align with the advice provided by the Matariki Advisory Committee.

Our process

1. We develop an initial long list by extracting all the names from our birth registration data that meet the following conventions:

  • The vowels are limited to I, e, a, o, u (and their long forms)
  • Consonant choice is limited to p, t, k, m, n, ng, wh, r, h, w
  • All names must end in a vowel

2. All names also must meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • Appear in an authoritative Māori dictionary either as a full word, or in the case of compound names (e.g., Hineteuru), the component parts should appear, or
  • Check the names for macrons. If the name has been written with a macron it is likely to be intended as a Māori name and should be ‘tested’ against the guidelines.

3. Names that meet the above criteria, but which have multiple origins are removed.

  • This is on the basis that removal of the proportion of occurrences that are non-Māori would mean the name no longer appears as a top Māori name.

4. Our list is discussed with our kaumātua and then our recommendations are checked with Te Taura Whiri.

Tama – Boys

 IngoaKaute
1Ariki/Te Ariki111
2Wiremu86
3Rāwiri80
4Mikaere65
5Nikau63
6Koa62
7Manaia62
8Manaaki59
9Kiwa45
10Kaitoa45

Kōtiro – Girls

 IngoaKaute
1Aroha/Te Aroha164
2Amaia110
3Maia103
4Anahera85
5Moana70
6Manaia68
7Ataahua54
8Marama51
9Atarangi41
10Tui39

