Serious Crash, East Coast Road, Castor Bay - Waitematā

Police are responding to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on East Coast Road near Castor Bay Road, Castor Bay.

The crash was reported around 5:20pm.

One person is being transported to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked, and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

