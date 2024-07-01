Did You Witness An Assault? Police Appealing For Information Following Tokoroa Robbery

Tokoroa Police are appealing for information following the violent robbery of an individual in Tokoroa over Matariki weekend.

At around 1pm on Friday 28 June, Police received a report of a robbery where an individual was assaulted and a piece of their clothing stolen by a small group of people.

The three offenders then got into a white Ford Courier ute and left the scene, nearly colliding with a Toyota van at the intersection of Leith Place and Swanson Street.

One person received moderate injuries and required medical treatment.

Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders says: “This was a violent attack carried out in broad-daylight, we recognise this would have been distressing for the community and those who witnessed the incident.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the three offenders, who we are confident we know the identities of. It is only a matter of time before we locate and apprehend them.

“Police believe this was a gang-related incident, and we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider community.

“There were a number of people present in the area over the long weekend and we want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet reported it to Police.

Police have a dedicated team investigating and working to locate those involved in this unordinarily violent attack.”

If you witnessed the assault, have CCTV or video footage not yet provided to Police, or have any information that may assist in locating those involved or in our investigation, please get in touch.

You can report information to Police by calling 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number: 240628/8922

