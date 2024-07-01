Multiple People Arrested Over Weekend Of Offending In Waikato

Waikato Police arrested several adults and youth offenders over the course of the holiday weekend for a series of incidents resulting in many people appearing before the court today. District Commander Waikato Superintendent Bruce Bird says: "Our staff have arrested a number of people this weekend for their part in burglaries, car thefts and driving offences, including fleeing police. “We will not tolerate this behaviour and will take enforcement action where appropriate to keep our community safe. “Let this be a reminder that Police are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account. I am proud of my staff who worked tirelessly all weekend to stop people committing these offences.”

Te Awamutu burglary Police arrested four young people after they fled from Police following an alleged burglary of a store in Te Awamutu on Friday morning, 28 June at 1.36am. A stolen vehicle was seen by Police parked near Rotorua at 7.45am, and when approached it fled the area, driving towards Rotorua on State Highway 5. Police pursued the vehicle, abandoning the pursuit as the vehicle’s manner of driving became dangerous. The vehicle was spiked by Police on State Highway 5 and came to a stop on State Highway 1 heading towards Tirau on a bridge. The four occupants attempted to flee the scene. The group ran towards two vehicles stopped in long weekend traffic and allegedly attempted to take a member of the public’s vehicle containing a young family. One off the offenders then jumped over the side of the bridge to escape. Police took all four into custody, locating the fourth offender a short distance away on the riverbank with a Police dog unit. Three of the group, two boys aged 16 and one 17-year-old, have been charged with burglary, demanding with intent to steal, and unlawfully using a motor vehicle. One of the 16-year-olds faces additional charges of reckless driving and failing to stop. They appeared in Hamilton Youth Court today. The fourth boy has been referred to Youth Aid. “The victim and their children were terrified because of this cowardly act, and will be referred to Victim Support," Superintendent Bird says.

Nawton vehicle incident On Friday just after 9.20pm Police on Avalon Drive in Nawton witnessed two vehicles travelling at speed in tandem. The vehicles were reportedly stolen. Police staff mobilised and spiked one vehicle which later came to a stop. Four youths were arrested shortly after. A number of weapons were found inside the vehicle. One youth was charged and three others were warned and taken home to caregivers. “Great teamwork and a coordinated approach have led to these people being apprehended quickly," says Superintendent Bird.

Burglaries and fleeing driver event At about 1am on Saturday 29 June a group of youths aged between 11 and 16 were arrested following a string of burglaries. The driver of a stolen Toyota vehicle rammed into the Mini-Mart in Morrinsville, but due to the large iron grate on the shop, entry to the store wasn’t made, however made significant damage to the front of the building. The group then ditched the Toyota vehicle and allegedly stole another. A petrol station in Waihi Beach – was broken into while they were in the second vehicle. The window was kicked in by the offenders and lollies, ice creams, and other stock was taken. This break was followed by a break-in at a superette in Katikati, where more alcohol was allegedly stolen. The stolen vehicle was spotted on the Tahuna-Paeroa Road by police who signalled it to stop. The vehicle fled from police and was pursued towards Hamilton, where it was spiked just before Puketaha. The vehicle veered off into a paddock, and finally came to a stop and the five offenders were taken into custody. Four of the young people, aged between 11 and 13, have been referred to Youth Aid. A 16-year-old appeared before the Hamilton Youth Court on multiple burglary, vehicle, and driving charges today. “Drivers who choose not to pull over for Police when instructed put themselves, Police staff, and the public at risk, as this incident demonstrates. It is incredibly lucky no one was seriously injured, says Superintendent Bird.”

Dinsdale stolen vehicle At about 3am on Saturday, another suspicious vehicle was stopped by Police near Leong Avenue and Whatawhata Road in Dinsdale. The Toyota vehicle was reported to be stolen. Three occupants were arrested and one person aged in his 40s was charged with using a stolen vehicle. The other occupants are facing a variety of unrelated charges and the vehicle has been returned to the owner.

Vehicle spiked, Nawton Just after midnight on Sunday 30 June, a stolen gold Nissan vehicle was spotted in the Nawton area. Police followed the vehicle with red and blue flashing lights. The driver failed to stop when police signalled for them to do so. It was spiked by staff a short time later on Dominion Road but continued to drive on flat tyres and then its rims before stopping. Four people were arrested, including one youth offender. “Our staff showed incredible patience and restraint during this arrest and I’m proud of the result of this incident,” Superintendent Bird says.

Stolen ute, Thames On Sunday 30 June just before 1pm a victim phoned police to say he was following his stolen ute on Kauaeranga Valley Road in Thames. Police units were deployed and located the vehicle a short time later dumped in the bush. The offenders decamped and ran through a water reservoir. They were arrested by Police and the vehicle returned to the owner. A man in his 40s is facing charges a charge of unlawfully takes a motor vehicle and several unrelated charges. He appeared in court today 1 July.

Superintendent Bird says: “The actions of some of these offenders have been incredibly dangerous and will not be tolerated in this district. "Our priorities have not changed. This is our focus.This is our core business and we will be making sure people are held to account for this frustrating and dangerous behaviour.”

