$365k Golden Goodbye To Kāinga Ora Head’s Resignation, Sickening

The Taxpayers’ Union is labelling the reported $365,000 ‘sickening’ and is questioning how someone is entitled, apparently, to six months pay for resigning.

“For those living in cars and unable to find a state house, 365 grand is nothing short of a ‘sickening severance package’,” said Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

The NZ Herald reports:

[Chief executive Andrew McKenzie] will receive his contractual entitlements upon leaving the board, including a payment totalling six months of his base salary as compensation for notice and redundancy. This will work out to be roughly $365,000.

“The media are reporting that McKenzie resigned, but is nonetheless getting a redundancy package that is repulsive. People in the real world don’t get $365,000 for quitting. If this is really a contractual entitlement, Peter Hughes, the disgraced former Public Service Commissioner should be hauled before Parliament to answer why it was agreed to. Did he get a payout for doing a second-rate job too?” Williams asked.

