Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$365k Golden Goodbye To Kāinga Ora Head’s Resignation, Sickening

Monday, 1 July 2024, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is labelling the reported $365,000 ‘sickening’ and is questioning how someone is entitled, apparently, to six months pay for resigning.

“For those living in cars and unable to find a state house, 365 grand is nothing short of a ‘sickening severance package’,” said Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

The NZ Herald reports:

[Chief executive Andrew McKenzie] will receive his contractual entitlements upon leaving the board, including a payment totalling six months of his base salary as compensation for notice and redundancy. This will work out to be roughly $365,000.

“The media are reporting that McKenzie resigned, but is nonetheless getting a redundancy package that is repulsive. People in the real world don’t get $365,000 for quitting. If this is really a contractual entitlement, Peter Hughes, the disgraced former Public Service Commissioner should be hauled before Parliament to answer why it was agreed to. Did he get a payout for doing a second-rate job too?” Williams asked.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 