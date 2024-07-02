"5/5 Stars: Empowering And Inspiring Activism Workshop For The Disability Sector Whangarei With Sue Bradford"

Unapologetically autistic, I recently had the privilege of attending Sue Bradford's Activism workshop, specifically tailored for the Whangarei disability sector. The event was organized by Tiaho Trust, with the support of Jonny, Arlene, Tessa, and two sign language interpreters. It was an absolutely awesome, helpful, and inspiring experience!

Sue, a renowned activist and expert in her field, brought her wealth of knowledge and passion to the workshop, equipping us with the tools and strategies needed to effectively campaign for change. One of the most valuable takeaways for me was her insightful adaptation of Sun Tzu's Art of War principles, emphasizing the importance of knowing your allies and enemies when advocating for a cause.

Throughout the workshop, Sue shared her personal experiences, successes, and challenges, making the content relatable and accessible to all participants. Her engaging and interactive approach created a safe and supportive environment, encouraging open discussion and collaboration among attendees.

The workshop covered a range of topics, from understanding power dynamics to building effective coalitions, and from crafting compelling messages to navigating the complexities of government and policy-making. Sue's expertise and guidance helped us to identify our strengths and weaknesses, and to develop a clear plan of action to achieve our goals.

What struck me most was Sue's genuine commitment to empowering marginalized communities, including the disability sector. Her workshop was not just about imparting knowledge, but about fostering a sense of solidarity and collective responsibility to create positive change.

I left the workshop feeling inspired, motivated, and equipped with the skills and confidence to make a meaningful difference in my community. I highly recommend Sue Bradford's Activism workshop to anyone passionate about creating social change, particularly those in the disability sector.

Crime Prevention Coalition (Whangarei), who was in attendance for the crime prevention support side of things for the disability sector, as well as representatives from the Deaf Community and the Electoral Commission. Tiaho Trust and Crime Preventìon Coalition (Whangarei) boyh support the kaupapa of enabling good lives for the disability sector.

Sue Bradford will be in Kaitaia 6th August - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Contact Tiaho Trust Whangarei for more information.

This review was written by Fiona Green BEd(tchg) Founder and Administrator of Crime Prevention Coalition (Whangarei)

