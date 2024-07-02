Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

"5/5 Stars: Empowering And Inspiring Activism Workshop For The Disability Sector Whangarei With Sue Bradford"

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 5:09 am
Press Release: Crime Prevention Coalition Whangarei

Unapologetically autistic, I recently had the privilege of attending Sue Bradford's Activism workshop, specifically tailored for the Whangarei disability sector. The event was organized by Tiaho Trust, with the support of Jonny, Arlene, Tessa, and two sign language interpreters. It was an absolutely awesome, helpful, and inspiring experience!

Sue, a renowned activist and expert in her field, brought her wealth of knowledge and passion to the workshop, equipping us with the tools and strategies needed to effectively campaign for change. One of the most valuable takeaways for me was her insightful adaptation of Sun Tzu's Art of War principles, emphasizing the importance of knowing your allies and enemies when advocating for a cause.

Throughout the workshop, Sue shared her personal experiences, successes, and challenges, making the content relatable and accessible to all participants. Her engaging and interactive approach created a safe and supportive environment, encouraging open discussion and collaboration among attendees.

The workshop covered a range of topics, from understanding power dynamics to building effective coalitions, and from crafting compelling messages to navigating the complexities of government and policy-making. Sue's expertise and guidance helped us to identify our strengths and weaknesses, and to develop a clear plan of action to achieve our goals.

What struck me most was Sue's genuine commitment to empowering marginalized communities, including the disability sector. Her workshop was not just about imparting knowledge, but about fostering a sense of solidarity and collective responsibility to create positive change.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

I left the workshop feeling inspired, motivated, and equipped with the skills and confidence to make a meaningful difference in my community. I highly recommend Sue Bradford's Activism workshop to anyone passionate about creating social change, particularly those in the disability sector.

Crime Prevention Coalition (Whangarei), who was in attendance for the crime prevention support side of things for the disability sector, as well as representatives from the Deaf Community and the Electoral Commission. Tiaho Trust and Crime Preventìon Coalition (Whangarei) boyh support the kaupapa of enabling good lives for the disability sector.

Sue Bradford will be in Kaitaia 6th August - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Contact Tiaho Trust Whangarei for more information.

This review was written by Fiona Green BEd(tchg) Founder and Administrator of Crime Prevention Coalition (Whangarei)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Crime Prevention Coalition Whangarei on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 