Watercare’s Annual Infrastructure Investment Tips Over $1b Mark For First Time

Watercare’s annual infrastructure programme has surpassed the $1billion mark for the first time, as the company delivers a record investment in Tāmaki Makaurau’s water and wastewater services.

With the door closing on its 2023/2024 financial on Sunday , Watercare had invested at least $1.04b on its wide-ranging infrastructure programme.

Chief executive Dave Chambers says: “Over the past year we’ve been working on more than 300 water and wastewater projects across Tāmaki Makaurau and invested more than $1billion in doing so. These projects range from massive tunnelling work to replacements of our network pipes in suburban streets.

“About half of this investment is on projects that cater for Auckland’s growth. More than $700m of it has been spent on improvements on the wastewater network, which include continuing to tunnel the colossal Central Interceptor, and completing a new wastewater pump station for Mairangi Bay – both of which will significantly reduce overflows to our cherished waterways.

“And on the drinking water front, earlier this year we completed a third water storage reservoir in Manukau, which holds 45 million litres of water and boosts Auckland’s wider water supply resilience. We’ve also just passed the 90% milestone on a major watermain replacement of Huia 1, which delivers water from Titirangi to Epsom, feeding suburbs along the route.

“I’d like to thank our staff, contractors and suppliers for the crucial role they’ve all played in helping us to delivery this record investment programme.”

Other significant projects include:

Tunnelling for the Warkworth to Snells Beach wastewater transfer pipeline

Completing the East Coast Bays wastewater pipeline

Watercare’s ongoing flood recovery programme.

Chambers says Watercare’s investment programme will continue to ramp up over the coming years.

“Next year we expect to spend more than $1.2billion, and again about two thirds of this will be on projects that improve our wastewater network and benefit the environment.

“We’re very close to completing a new wastewater upgrade in Panmure, which allows the area to grow and will help to reduce wet weather overflows into the Tāmaki River.

“And we’re looking forward to seeing the first stage of our Central Interceptor tunnel go into service – from May Rd to our Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant – later this year.”

