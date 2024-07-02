Annual Number Of Homes Consented Down 23 Percent

There were 34,851 new homes consented in the year ended May 2024, down 23 percent compared with the year ended May 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The record for the number of homes consented was 51,015 in the year ended May 2022. In the two years since, the number of homes consented has fallen 32 percent from that peak,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In the year ended May 2024, there were 15,309 stand-alone houses consented, down 18 percent compared with the year ended May 2023. There were 19,542 multi-unit homes consented, down 26 percent over the same period.

