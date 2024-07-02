Site For NZ Readers Spotlights Local Books In Digital Formats

Kete Books, the website dedicated to helping readers discover New Zealand books and authors, has been rebuilt and is now live, connecting New Zealanders to their local books in all formats at an enhanced level.

Created by The Coalition for Books, ketebooks.co.nz is the place to discover reading ideas and inspiration, find independent reviews, read special book-related features and book news, find out about bookish events, sample the latest New Zealand books via extracts and read audiobook reviews. As the site’s homepage states, it is “all about books in Aotearoa, all in one kete.”

‘This hub for New Zealand readers and writers comes at a crucial time,’ says Coalition for Books Board member Nicola Legat. ‘Though New Zealand books are more high profile than ever, coverage in traditional media outlets has begun to fall away.’

To celebrate the relaunch, the site is full of compelling lists for its first week:

• 25 new, New Zealand classics published since 2000- predicted by much loved former bookseller Tilly Lloyd

• 10 thrilling crime novels by NZ authors to add to your e-reader- selected by crime reviewer Greg Fleming

• 10+ winter warming New Zealand romance novels -selected by romance writer Marie Cardno (Marie Hodgkinson).

The following week Kete will celebrate children’s books with a list of 10 of the best from the last 10 years, curated by Sapling editor Linda Jane Keegan. Throughout July and August there will be more special feature articles to delight and inform readers.

Other new site features include:

• Audiobook reviews – these consider aspects particular to the format including narrator and listening experience;

• A new-books carousel featuring the latest New Zealand books as they are released;

• Handy books by category tabs to help readers find titles in their favourite subjects and genres.

Kete will be joined by WORD director and longtime book reviewer Kiran Dass who takes on the role of Editor in Chief in September.

‘New Zealand books have never been more relevant or more powerful. I’m very excited to be joining Kete,’ says Kiran. ‘Kete curates and celebrates New Zealand books in a way that they fully deserve.’

