Offender Scoots Into The Hands Of Police

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An alleged burglar using prepaid scooters to assist in his crime spree across Auckland, has been stopped in his tracks.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says Police received second-hand information relating to a man they allege is responsible for a significant number of burglaries in the area.

“Last night Police acted on information received and located the alleged offender at a property in Mount Wellington where he was quickly taken into custody.

“Police have been working hard to identify and locate the person responsible for a number of burglaries in the Onehunga, Mont Wellington, Ellerslie and Glen Innes areas,” she says.

“He was allegedly using prepay scooters to facilitate his crimes and his arrest is a culmination of great Police work.”

Inspector Dolheguy says this type of offending will not be tolerated and Police will continue to hold those to account who are inflicting harm on people’s livelihoods.

“Police would like to thank the public’s support and assistance in providing important information to prevent crime and harm in our communities.”

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or report matters after the fact by calling 105. Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 46-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today facing a number of charges including burglary, robbery and aggravated wounding.

