Man Arrested Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Kāpiti-Mana

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Inspector Renee Perkins, Area Commander Kāpiti-Mana.

A man has been arrested after a fleeing driver incident across the Kāpiti-Mana region earlier today.

Police identified a wanted man driving a vehicle in Waitangirua, he fled from Police and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle was pursued to State Highway 59, Paremata, where Police abandoned the pursuit due to the vehicle travelling dangerously on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle continued to drive north and road spikes were successfully deployed in Paekākāriki.

The male then drove towards Kāpiti where he took a car from a member of the public and drove South on Transmission Gully.

The Armed Offenders Squad were called to assist and followed the vehicle as it continued South on Transmission Gully. Police signalled for the driver to stop, he continued to flee exiting at Waitangirua and was successfully brought to a stop by Police in Champion Street, Porirua.

The man was arrested without further danger to the public.

I want to acknowledge the work of Police staff in this incredibly dangerous, fast-moving situation. Those involved were able to make critical decisions to ensure the safety of everybody involved.

