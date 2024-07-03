Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Create A Resilient Backyard With Help From The Green Lab

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 4:58 am
Press Release: The Green Lab

This winter, The Green Lab will run three Backyard Resilience workshops at The Kiosk at Christchurch Botanic Garden, on Saturday 13 July, 27 July and Saturday 10 August.

Whether you have a courtyard or a rambling section, you’ll go home ready to create an edible and biodiverse haven, with help from Landscape Architects, Nathan Campbell, Anna O’Sullivan and Bridget Allen.

Bridget, who is also Director of The Green Lab, says “Our backyards form a huge part of the total urban green space, and can have a big impact on local biodiversity and community resilience. The Backyard Resilience workshop is designed for backyards of all sizes and situations. No gardening experience is necessary and tickets are sold per household, so everyone can get involved. The workshop focuses on creating edible landscapes, increasing biodiversity and choosing the right plants based on soil type and location; you will then put your ideas into action as we guide you through the process of garden design.”

Participants will take inspiration from examples in the Botanic Gardens and then work alongside Bridget, Anna and Nathan to create a bespoke plan for your space. You will take away inspiration, a custom design for you to act on in your own backyard and a list of organisations and projects to seek out and continue your learning with.

All proceeds from these workshops go back into The Green Lab’s community greening projects.

Sessions: Choose from Saturday 13 July, 27 July and Saturday 10 August
Time: 12.30 to 3.30 for each session
Cost: $80 per household.
Where: The Kiosk at Christchurch Botanic Garden, Christchurch
To book: thegreenlab.org.nz/backyard

