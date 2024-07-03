Rest And Refresh At Ruapehu

Caption: It was a successful first-time partner-run fatigue stop at National Park, Ruapehu, last week. Supplied/NZ Police

Scenic State Highway 4 sees its fair share of traffic - and how better to help keep drivers refreshed and rested than a partnership fatigue stop?

Fatigue stops are run across the country every year but last Thursday (27 June) saw the first in the Ruapehu Area – led by the Road Policing Group and supported by National Park and Raetihi staff, and our partners.

Highway Patrol North Group Constable Garth Shields says the team setup the stop at National Park in conjunction with Horizons Regional Council, local radio and businesses, and a car seat technician from Little Buds Car Seats.

“Over the four hours we ran the stop we spoke with hundreds of motorists, and they were all very positive interactions,” says Garth.

“Fatigue is a major factor in many crashes and the stop is a great prompt for drivers to take a break and refresh to get where they are going safely.”

Horizons and Ski FM gave out merchandise and funded some free coffees for drivers, making it easier for officers to encourage drivers to take a break.

“Many drivers were taken back by the offer of a free coffee rather than just being asked to count to 10 then move on their way.

“One couple that stuck with me were an elderly pair from Auckland – they hadn’t stopped for a break at all and looked pretty worn out.

“When I offered them a free coffee and a rest spot, they realised they were well overdue for a break – they took us up on the offer taking in the mountain views and getting some fresh air before continuing on their journey.”

Over the four hours, officers breath-tested around 350 drivers - with more than a quarter taking a break. Fourteen child seats were adjusted to ensure kids were travelling safe and sound.

“We are very grateful for the support from our partners and local businesses, and we have several more partner fatigue stops planned over winter at the same location,” says Garth.

