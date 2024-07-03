Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rest And Refresh At Ruapehu

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Caption: It was a successful first-time partner-run fatigue stop at National Park, Ruapehu, last week. Supplied/NZ Police

Scenic State Highway 4 sees its fair share of traffic - and how better to help keep drivers refreshed and rested than a partnership fatigue stop?

Fatigue stops are run across the country every year but last Thursday (27 June) saw the first in the Ruapehu Area – led by the Road Policing Group and supported by National Park and Raetihi staff, and our partners.

Highway Patrol North Group Constable Garth Shields says the team setup the stop at National Park in conjunction with Horizons Regional Council, local radio and businesses, and a car seat technician from Little Buds Car Seats.

“Over the four hours we ran the stop we spoke with hundreds of motorists, and they were all very positive interactions,” says Garth.

“Fatigue is a major factor in many crashes and the stop is a great prompt for drivers to take a break and refresh to get where they are going safely.”

Horizons and Ski FM gave out merchandise and funded some free coffees for drivers, making it easier for officers to encourage drivers to take a break.

“Many drivers were taken back by the offer of a free coffee rather than just being asked to count to 10 then move on their way.

“One couple that stuck with me were an elderly pair from Auckland – they hadn’t stopped for a break at all and looked pretty worn out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“When I offered them a free coffee and a rest spot, they realised they were well overdue for a break – they took us up on the offer taking in the mountain views and getting some fresh air before continuing on their journey.”

Over the four hours, officers breath-tested around 350 drivers - with more than a quarter taking a break. Fourteen child seats were adjusted to ensure kids were travelling safe and sound.

“We are very grateful for the support from our partners and local businesses, and we have several more partner fatigue stops planned over winter at the same location,” says Garth.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 