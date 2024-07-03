Climate Liberation Aotearoa Disrupts Viking Cruises Twice In One Day

Yesterday at 10:30am and 6:30pm, Climate Liberation Aotearoa disrupted the two Viking Explorers information sessions in Christchurch at the Rydges Hotel. Supporters of CLA called out Viking’s greenwashing and hypocrisy as they profit from luxury emissions.

Approximately a dozen protestors at each info session, predominantly young people, urged potential customers to reconsider their holiday options, and demanded Viking Cruise transparency in their environmental impacts and pollution.

“Viking cruises burnt 41,180 tonnes of oil last year. This is equivalent to 41 future premature deaths due to climate change assuming global temperature increase is capped at 2°C. It is despicable that this can go on merely in the name of an opulent holiday,” said spokeswoman Annabel Hankin.

“Their claim that they are committed to reducing emissions conflicts with their continued use of fossil-fuel chugging vessels. No cruising is green cruising.”

These questions angered members of the crowd and the presenter who quickly turned to aggression dragging protesters from the room.

One potential cruise goer threatened violence stating, “I am going to cause you so much pain.”

“This reveals the violence of the system when it is threatened. A stark reflection of the violence that occurs everyday as a result of the climate catastrophe. We will not stop our disruptions until either the cruise industry starts working within the same climate regulations domestic industries face, or is driven out of Aotearoa.” Says Annabel Hankin.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa is a member of the A22 Network of civil resistance campaigns for climate. This action is part of a larger campaign targeting the cruise ship industry calling for cruise ship emissions to be counted in emissions targets and reduction plans. It aims to inform passengers of the reality of the damages of this industry and protect sensitive environmental areas.

