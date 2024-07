Crash Blocks Kaipara Coast Highway, Glorit, Auckland - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway in Glorit, Auckland.

The single vehicle crash, involving a logging truck, was reported at 10.58am.

Thankfully, the driver has not been seriously injured.

Kaipara Coast Highway is expected to be blocked for the next few hours.

Detours are in place on West Coast Road and on State Highway 16 in Wellsford.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or take an alternate route if possible.

