SH1 Curran Street On-ramp Closed, Lanes Blocked On Auckland Harbour Bridge

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that the SH1 Curran Street on-ramp (northbound) is currently closed and lanes 1 and 2 (northbound) on the Auckland Harbour Bridge are blocked due to a police incident.

Two lanes northbound remain open and people are urged to merge with care to pass.

People are encouraged to check travel times before they head out and if travelling over the harbour bridge to expect delays.

Real time traffic updates can be found on the NZTA Journey Planner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

