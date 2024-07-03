SH1 Curran Street On-ramp Closed, Lanes Blocked On Auckland Harbour Bridge
Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 1:12 pm Press Release: NZTA
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising
motorists that the SH1 Curran Street on-ramp (northbound) is
currently closed and lanes 1 and 2 (northbound) on the
Auckland Harbour Bridge are blocked due to a police
incident.
Two lanes northbound remain open and people
are urged to merge with care to pass.
People are
encouraged to check travel times before they head out and if
travelling over the harbour bridge to expect
delays.
Real time traffic updates can be found on the
NZTA Journey
Planner.
