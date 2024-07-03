Regional Council Supports Government's Wairoa Flood Response Review

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council welcomes the announcements made by the Government today.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the council is fully supportive of the Government review and will contribute in any way it can.

“We expect to have an initial meeting with Government today. We are already working at pace on reviews of our own into the causes of flooding and decisions taken in advance. We will be fully transparent with the results of our reviews and will release these as soon as possible.”

“We understand that the community want answers, and we are confident that the reviews will provide these answers.”

The Government’s funding boost of $500,000 will help the community who are struggling and need support, she says.

Find out more

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

