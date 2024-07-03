Keep The Kids Busy These School Holidays In Porirua

Pop a manu at Arena Aquatics / SUPPLIED

School holidays start at the end of the week, and if you’re still scratching your head about how to keep the littlies entertained during the term break, here are some ideas that are local, and many of them at little or no cost.

City Library

Head to the City Library inside Pātaka to join in on the Read Around the World July school holiday programme.

This is the opportunity to travel the world in stories, from the comfort of the children’s library area. Take your imagination to places like France, Mexico and East Asia with themed stories and activities to match.

There are also digital discovery workshops, where attendees can make their own computer translator, bring maps to life and design musical flags.

The activities run between Tuesday 9 July and Thursday 18 July in the mornings. The Digital Discovery sessions have limited numbers, so pre-registration is a must if you don’t want to miss out.

Check out: porirualibrary.org.nz

Pātaka

Matariki celebrations continue into the school holidays at Pātaka Art + Museum with some special workshops titled ‘Bringing our stars to life’.

Tamariki are invited to join educators from He Tohu Pōneke (Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa - National Library of New Zealand) to mihi, sing and tuku karakia to our loved ones passed and make wishes for the year ahead.

Educators will share how Te Kāhui Matariki connects us to people, to whānau and to the rhythms of the natural world.

Using a star map and special glowing pīataata (star globes), the workshop will spread the magic of Matariki.

Registrations are a must, so visit the Pātaka website to see how you can get your name on the list.

Check out: pataka.org.nz

Arena Aquatics

Arena Aquatics is where the water action is, whether it’s on the hydroslide, taking on the wave machine or making the biggest splash off the manu platform.

The platform was installed at Arena Aquatics earlier this year, and the ‘Manu Madness’ launch day turned out to be a hit.

Keep an eye on the Te Rauparaha Arena Facebook page or Instagram account for details on what fun activities are planned at the pool during the school holidays.

Please note, Cannons Creek Pool will have its biannual maintenance closedown period during the July school holidays.

Check out: terauparahaarena.co.nz/aquatics

Out and about

If it’s a beautiful winter day, why not head out for a wander on one of our many trails?

Windy out? Head to Ngāti Toa Domain and fly a kite in the wide, open spaces.

There are loads of other local attractions designed for younger people and those young at heart.

Challenge yourself on the high wire course at Adrenalin Forest, get bouncing at Awesome Bounce or go-kart racing at Porirua Indoor Raceway.

Check out: poriruacity.org.nz/discover-porirua

