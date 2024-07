Mountain Road/SH 3, Midhirst Closed Following Crash - Central

Mountain Road (State Highway 3) in Midhirst is closed near the intersection with Kelly Road following a crash.

A car collided with a power pole at around 1.40pm and power lines have come down across the road.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

The driver of the car is reported to have minor to moderate injuries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media