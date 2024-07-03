Wagging Trails To Get Dogs And Owners Out And About

A new initiative by Masterton District Council aims to get dogs and their owners making the most of Masterton’s parks and recreation trails.

Wagging Trails will be launched on Sunday (7 July), with a community walk around Henley Lake.

It will be followed by a Waipoua River loop walk on Sunday 21 July, and a Night Glow Walk around Queen Elizabeth Park on Thursday 1 August.

The Council is working with the SPCA, the Retired Working Dog Foundation, Ellie’s Canine Rescue, Dogs101 and HUHA (Helping You Help Animals) for Sunday’s launch, with a heap of spot prizes for attendees and advice from dog behaviour experts.

The prize pool is worth thousands of dollars thanks to generous sponsors Animates, Waggamuffins Dog Groomers, South Wairarapa Vets, Blackhawk, and Farmlands.

Dog owners who register and complete all three walks will go into a draw to win back the registration fee for one of their dogs.

To be eligible for prizes dogs must be registered and have their tags or have another means of easily identifying the dog’s current registration.

“Wagging Trails is all about getting dogs and their owners using our parks and trails in a way that demonstrates responsible dog ownership in shared spaces,” Environmental Services Manager Terri Mulligan said.

“Dogs love company and these events should give them plenty! The walks will go ahead rain or shine so pack your wet weather gear and make sure your pooch arrives on a lead.”

Wagging Trails events

7 July, 10am – Henley Lake barbecue area – Wagging Trails launch followed by 45-minute community walk around the park, and barbecue.

Sunday 21 July,10am – River loop walk - Explore the beautiful Waipoua River, one of our awesome spots for walking your dog off-leash (although we ask that your dog is on-leash for this walk because of the number of dogs attending). The walk will begin and end at the carpark behind the fire station, taking a loop around the two bridges over the river.

Thursday 1 August, 6.30pm - Night Glow Park Walk. Come and light up the night in Queen Elizabeth Park. We encourage you and your pooch to don your brightest garb, reflective wear and sparkly lights to bring a glow to the park. The walk will begin and end at the Colin Pugh Sports bowl taking a loop around the Lake of Remembrance.

